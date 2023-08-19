MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

