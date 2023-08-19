MAI Capital Management Sells 967 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

