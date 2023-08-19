MAI Capital Management Sells 1,963 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

