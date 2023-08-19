MAI Capital Management Sells 120,261 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,261 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 2.66% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,663,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.15 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.