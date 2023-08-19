MAI Capital Management Purchases 524 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,558,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $159,764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

