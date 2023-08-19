MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $430.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

