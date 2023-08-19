MAI Capital Management Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,710,698. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 539.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

