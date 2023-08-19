MAI Capital Management Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.33.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $485.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

