MAI Capital Management Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

