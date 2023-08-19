MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,397 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

F opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.