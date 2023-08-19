MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

