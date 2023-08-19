MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $251.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average of $223.20.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

