MAI Capital Management Acquires 4,412 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.