MAI Capital Management Acquires 327 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $204.90 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $73,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,710,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.