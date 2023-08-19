Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $44.63 during midday trading on Friday. 11,576,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,902,879. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

