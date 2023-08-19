Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 615 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

