Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. 489,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

