Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,173,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 517,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

