Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 55,880 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,803,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,457,000 after buying an additional 665,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after buying an additional 657,257 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,028,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 516,258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.04. 1,407,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

