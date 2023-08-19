Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,921,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,987. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

