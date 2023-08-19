Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452,362 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

