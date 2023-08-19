Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.63% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 749,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 558,917 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI remained flat at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,192. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

