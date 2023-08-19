Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 533 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

Boeing stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.65. 3,583,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.64. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

