MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

MTSI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 360,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,190. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.