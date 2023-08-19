LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

