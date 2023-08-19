Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.69.

LUG stock opened at C$15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.267 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$403,795.00. Company insiders own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

