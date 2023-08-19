Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of LITE traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. 2,704,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

