Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.3 %

LULU stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.29. 945,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,293. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.79 and its 200-day moving average is $354.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.