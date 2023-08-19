Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 337,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $10,455,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

