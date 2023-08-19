LPL Financial LLC Sells 239,876 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $66,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $121.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

