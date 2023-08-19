LPL Financial LLC Buys 131,161 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $64,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,774,000 after acquiring an additional 364,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

