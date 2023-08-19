LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,120,566 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.74% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $86,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

