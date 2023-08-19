Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.11. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

