Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.95. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$380.99 million, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.53.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.0302497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.