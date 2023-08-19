Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $450.06 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

