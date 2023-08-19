Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 100,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

