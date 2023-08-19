Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $91.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,743,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,676,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00393742 USD and is up 29.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
