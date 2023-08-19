Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $183.96. 266,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,439. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $49,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,096,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

