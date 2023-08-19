LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH remained flat at $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,936. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.