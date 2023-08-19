Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $220,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

