Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) Director Purchases $100,909.20 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Amy Banse bought 790 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse bought 165 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,012.85.

Shares of NYSE LEN-B opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

