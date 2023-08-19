Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

LDOS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,985. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after acquiring an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after acquiring an additional 273,165 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

