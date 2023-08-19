Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.10. 3,388,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

