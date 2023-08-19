Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,332. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 511,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,593. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

View Our Latest Report on LEA

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.