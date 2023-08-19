LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB remained flat at $16.10 on Thursday. 14,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. LCNB has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
