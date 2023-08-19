Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. 982,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,335. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,419.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,999 shares of company stock worth $1,202,050. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lantheus by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.