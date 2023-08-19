Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 928 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

ALGN stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.