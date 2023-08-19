Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,417 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,215.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,215.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.