Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $641,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOV. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MOV opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $609.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

