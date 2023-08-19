Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $602,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $938.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $940.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $895.90. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.